Grange to seek funding for physical education teachers in primary schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sports minister Olivia Grange has indicated that she will engage the ministry of education to seek funding support for physical education teachers in primary schools.

The issue was raised by Member of Parliament for Westmoreland central Dwayne Vaz at today's sitting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

Vaz said physical education teachers at the primary level are increasingly less active and are now demanding payment for their services.

He argued that this is one of the reasons less teams are participating in competitions at the primary level.

The committee is reviewing the allocation in the 2020/21 budget for ministries, agencies and departments.