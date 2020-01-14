Grange urges counselling in domestic conflicts

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, today appealed to people involved in domestic conflicts, to seek counselling and psycho-social support.

In a statement to the House of Representatives in response to at least two murders of women resulting from domestic conflict since the start of the year, Grange assured the public that the government has continued to pursue legislative solutions for enhanced security measures.

“And we will intensify the 'No Excuse for Abuse' public education campaign, to ensure that the scourge of gender based violence is treated with urgent attention and strong operational measures,” she added.

“I wish to appeal to persons who are involved in situations of conflict, to seek the necessary counselling and psycho-social support. Too often, these situations result in acts of violence and are often life-threatening and rob our families of hard-working and productive community members,” she stated.

Responding, opposition spokesperson on youth, gender affairs, entertainment and sport, Denise Daley, described the rising toll of women murdered in domestic quarrels as “a serious epidemic” which has to be addressed.

She urged the minister to insist of the speeding up of legislation to control such behaviours, and the government to seek to bring back family life education into the schools.

“Jamaica is looking to us, we have to do something,” she told the House.

Balford Henry