Grange urges sport federations to follow guidance of health authorities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is urging the national sports federations to follow the guidance of the health authorities, noting that “the success of the measures outlined by our Government is dependent on all of us, especially leaders, doing our part”.

In keeping with the national Containment and Control Strategy for the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government has taken a number of steps including:

discouraging and restricting non-essential travel outside of Jamaica, especially to countries that have reported cases of the virus which is now a global pandemic;

discouraging and restricting large gatherings;

denying and rescinding the granting of permits for the staging of events, during the next 14 days (in the first instance), and

closing schools for a period of 14 days (in the first instance).

In a letter to the heads of sport federations, Grange noted that the “necessary measures” would have a direct impact on entertainment and sport activities, including Jamaica's “participation in regional and possibly international competitions, as well as the staging of competitions across the island”.

Grange said she “cannot support any action outside of the guidance given, including overseas travel for national teams”.

The minister, however, noted that the situation is dynamic and subject to regular review and committed to continued dialogue and consultation with the national sport federations as the situation unfolds.