Grange 'very sad' at Luton Shelton's passing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed deep sadness at the passing of the Jamaican footballer Luton Shelton.

The 35-year-old had been ill for some time.

“I am really saddened at Luton's passing. I was hoping he would have made a turn around. Although his illness was one that was a great challenge, I continued to hope and pray for him,” Grange said.

In October 2018, Grange presented Shelton with a cheque for $5million from the Sports Development Foundation towards his medical care after he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral SclerosisALS (ALS).

“I will surely miss him,” Grange said. “I know the entire sports fraternity will miss him and they are mourning as well. Let us remember his family in our prayers.”

Shelton, who is the only person to score four goals on his International debut for Jamaica in 2004, went on to earn 75 caps while scoring a record 35 goals for his country.

Shelton, who is one of Jamaica's most successful footballers, represented Wolmer's Boys High School before moving on to Harbour View and made his mark overseas playing for Sheffield United in England and other clubs in Sweden, Norway, Turkey and Russia.

Grange said it was a difficult week as the nation also lost the football administrator Danny Lyn of Constant Spring fame and former Camperdown High and Harbour View player Andrew Williams.

“In this week we've lost three outstanding men who were dedicated to sports and have left indelible marks in football. Each of these men were role models who will continue to inspire the next generation of Jamaican achievers,” the minister said.