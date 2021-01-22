Grange wants more support from UNESCO and UN for activities seeking reparatory justice

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has called for support from UNESCO and the United Nations for activities which seek “reparatory justice for afro-descendants of Jamaica and the Caribbean”.

The ministry said this will be highlighted at a webinar being held to commemorate the World Day for African and Afro-Descendant Culture on January 24.

“The United Nations, having declared the International Decade for People of African Descent, must leverage its global influence to create instruments that will encourage States to develop actions and activities focused on reparatory justice,” Grange said.

The ministry said the theme of the webinar will be “People of African Descent: Defamation, Race Relations and Developmental Institutions”. It is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm and end at 6:30 pm.

“The webinar will examine the impact of the negative portrayal of Africans and people of African descent on the socio-economic realities of our people. The idea is to use this forum to chart a way forward for the actions which need to be taken, including in the matter of reparatory justice for our people.

“Rastafari has positioned Africa at the centre of Jamaican culture and reflecting on it all, Jamaica and Jamaicans have impacted global arts and liberation movements, including across the continent. We have promoted equal rights, justice and peace, and heralded by Bob Marley, the globally unifying concept in One Love,” Grange said.

The webinar will feature local and international presenters including Saadia Sanchez-Vegas, the director and representative of the UNESCO Cluster Office for the Caribbean.

Other presenters are Commissioner Margarette May Macaulay of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR); Assistant Professor and Chair of African and American Studies Dr Jermaine Omar McCalpin; Professor Godfrey Palmer, OBE CD, Jamaica's Honorary Consul (Scotland); Professor Earle Taylor, Jamaica's Honorary Consul (Namibia); Cultural Liaison Officer at the ministry Barbara Blake Hannah; Nattecia Bohardsingh; and Chair of the National Council on Reparation Laleta Davis Mattis.