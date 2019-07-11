Grange working to address issues affecting Reggae Girlz, federation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, says efforts are being made to resolve issues currently affecting the National Senior Women's Football Team.

Grange said she has taken steps to repair the relationship between the Jamaica Football Federation and Cedella Marley, who supported the Reggae Girlz in the successful qualification campaign for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Following dialogue with both sides, Grange said: “As minister, I want the best environment for our Reggae Gilz and I'm aware of certain issues.

“I've spoken to both Cedella Marley and the President of the JFF [Michael Ricketts] and they both have certain concerns.

“I'm going to use my best efforts to address those [issues] and to see how we can resolve the differences because I want to ensure that the Reggae Girlz can have the best environment within which to train so that they can represent Jamaica.”