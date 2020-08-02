Granger accepts GECOM declaration

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – President David Granger Sunday said he would respect the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after it declared the presidential candidate of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Irfaan Ali, the winner of the presidential election that formed part of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

In a brief statement to the nation, Granger, 75, said he had seen the declaration issued by the GECOM chairman, retired justice Claudette Singh, in announcing the winner in keeping with the Guyana Constitution.

“I have stated, repeatedly, from the start of the electoral process, that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition would respect the lawful declaration of the Elections Commission,” Granger said, adding “I have never altered this position and I do now acknowledge the declaration”.

He said that his coalition “respects the lawful consequences of the declaration as announced by the chairman of the Elections Commission,” adding, “I maintain that the report ordered by the court and presented to the commission contains significant anomalies and irregularities.

“The APNU+AFC Coalition cannot endorse a flawed report and will continue its campaign to ensure that the votes of all Guyanese are accurately recorded, tallied and reported.”

Granger said that the coalition would “challenge the declared results lawfully, peacefully and purposefully”.