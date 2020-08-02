Granger accepts GECOM declaration
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – President David Granger Sunday said he would respect the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after it declared the presidential candidate of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Irfaan Ali, the winner of the presidential election that formed part of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.
In a brief statement to the nation, Granger, 75, said he had seen the declaration issued by the GECOM chairman, retired justice Claudette Singh, in announcing the winner in keeping with the Guyana Constitution.
“I have stated, repeatedly, from the start of the electoral process, that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition would respect the lawful declaration of the Elections Commission,” Granger said, adding “I have never altered this position and I do now acknowledge the declaration”.
He said that his coalition “respects the lawful consequences of the declaration as announced by the chairman of the Elections Commission,” adding, “I maintain that the report ordered by the court and presented to the commission contains significant anomalies and irregularities.
“The APNU+AFC Coalition cannot endorse a flawed report and will continue its campaign to ensure that the votes of all Guyanese are accurately recorded, tallied and reported.”
Granger said that the coalition would “challenge the declared results lawfully, peacefully and purposefully”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy