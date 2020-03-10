Granger promises to uphold the Constitution

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — President of Guyana David Granger has promised to “uphold the Constitution and keep our citizens safe”.

In a statement late Monday, Granger called for calm among citizens while promising to do all to ensure that law and order is maintained.

The president's video statement came one day before the High Court is to hear the matter in an injunction against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) filed by the opposition People's Progressive Party (PPP), seeking a verification of the elections results in Region Four, which had indicated that the ruling coalition — a Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) — had won last Monday's regional and general elections.

Granger called on Guyanese citizens to refrain from engaging in activities that can heighten tensions in the South American country, adding that they should allow the judicial system to perform its function.

He also accused the opposition PPP of “disseminating a narrative that is no more than a falsification of reality” adding that it “is completely at variance with the official declarations of the Elections Commission for the ten electoral districts”.

Weekend protests on the streets of Guyana left one person dead and inflamed decades-old racial tensions between black Guyanese, who broadly support Granger's APNU-AFC coalition, and Indo-Guyanese, who largely backed Irfaan Ali of opposition party PPP.

“I am confident that there will be a peaceful and lawful resolution to this issue in a short period of time. I appeal to you to join me in allowing the judicial system to perform its functions. I appeal to you to allow the Elections Commission to execute its mandate to deliver credible elections to the Guyanese people,” Granger said.

Eleven political parties were slated to contest the general elections in 10 administrative regions with over 661,000 people registered to vote. The elections took place on March 2.