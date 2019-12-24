Graphic artist charged for carpenter's murder

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch charged 42-year-old Robert 'Papa' Drummond, a graphic artist of Barnes Avenue, Rose Town, Kingston 13, for the shooting death of 20-year-old Tevin Lewis, a carpenter of Whitfield Avenue in Kingston 13.

Drummond was charged with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police reports are that about 2:05 pm on Monday, March 18, Lewis was walking along Swettenham Road in Kingston 13 when a motor car with four men aboard drove up.

The men then alighted from the motor vehicle and opened gunfire hitting Lewis several times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Drummond was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.