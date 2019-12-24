Graphic artist charged for carpenter's murder
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch charged 42-year-old Robert 'Papa' Drummond, a graphic artist of Barnes Avenue, Rose Town, Kingston 13, for the shooting death of 20-year-old Tevin Lewis, a carpenter of Whitfield Avenue in Kingston 13.
Drummond was charged with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Police reports are that about 2:05 pm on Monday, March 18, Lewis was walking along Swettenham Road in Kingston 13 when a motor car with four men aboard drove up.
The men then alighted from the motor vehicle and opened gunfire hitting Lewis several times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Following investigations, Drummond was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy