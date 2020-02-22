'Grateful to God all lives were spared,' says owner of fire damaged Mandeville gas station

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Claudine Heaven, a principal of the Heaven's Fesco gas station in Mandeville, Manchester, says that following yesterday's fire at the service station in Mandeville, the business' focus continues to be on the wellbeing of staff and customers who have supported the business for over 33 years.

In a series of tweets this morning, Heaven said that the business now awaits the result of investigations into the incident which hospitalised at least five people and damaged up to 12 motor vehicles.

“The events of last evening have been difficult for us to comprehend. We are grateful to GOD that all lives were spared and continue to pray that the 5 persons injured will be restored to full health. All our staff are accounted for,” Heaven said in her tweet.

“We wish to acknowledge the quick response of the #JamaicaFireBrigade and the amazing job they did in containing the blaze. Their professionalism and hard work ensured that no damage was done to the main structure or surrounding buildings,” Heaven added.

“The team from the @JamaicaConstab were on top of things and worked hard to secure the area which saw to the safety of all. We are truly grateful. The medical staff at #MandevilleRegionalHospital were superb,” she said.