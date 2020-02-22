'Grateful to God all lives were spared,' says owner of fire damaged Mandeville gas station
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Claudine Heaven, a principal of the Heaven's Fesco gas station in Mandeville, Manchester, says that following yesterday's fire at the service station in Mandeville, the business' focus continues to be on the wellbeing of staff and customers who have supported the business for over 33 years.
In a series of tweets this morning, Heaven said that the business now awaits the result of investigations into the incident which hospitalised at least five people and damaged up to 12 motor vehicles.
“The events of last evening have been difficult for us to comprehend. We are grateful to GOD that all lives were spared and continue to pray that the 5 persons injured will be restored to full health. All our staff are accounted for,” Heaven said in her tweet.
“We wish to acknowledge the quick response of the #JamaicaFireBrigade and the amazing job they did in containing the blaze. Their professionalism and hard work ensured that no damage was done to the main structure or surrounding buildings,” Heaven added.
“The team from the @JamaicaConstab were on top of things and worked hard to secure the area which saw to the safety of all. We are truly grateful. The medical staff at #MandevilleRegionalHospital were superb,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy