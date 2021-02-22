Greater details needed on operation of social insurance programme — PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on labour and social security, Senator Dr Floyd Morris is calling for greater details on the social insurance programme announced by the Government of Jamaica recently.

“Whilst we welcome the initiative, we need to have greater details on its operation,” said Morris.

The Opposition said, while the Government had announced its intention to establish a social insurance programme in previous budgets, no further information had come to Parliament until a media release last week indicated that the fund had already been operationalised.

“We have not received any details on how beneficiaries will be selected, how they will be registered, who are the major target audiences, what are the controls that will be put in place to prevent fraud and abuse, and how it will be sustained,” said Morris.

The Opposition spokesman is particularly unsettled with these developments, in light of the recent challenges with reports from the Auditor General's Department on various programmes operated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

He said, “This 'Nicodemus' approach to a very important programme is unacceptable. Both the public and the Parliament should have access to all aspects of the initiative to ensure that the poor and vulnerable in Jamaica are protected. We do not want a scheme set up by the Government where taxpayers' money can be scammed away.”

Morris is calling on the Minister of Labour and Social Security to urgently table a Ministry Paper in the Parliament, outlining all aspects of the initiative.