Green advises farmers, entities to implement climate-related mitigation strategies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green is advising farmers and entities to put in place mitigation strategies for rainwater harvesting, water conservation and prevention of bush fires.

The minister pointed out that “it is now time” based on information from the Caribbean Regional Climate Outlook Forum (CARICOF), which has indicated that there will be a decrease in rainfall beginning in March.

“We are ensuring that the ministry's efforts in provision of support for on-farm irrigation, distribution of water tanks and land husbandry treatment interventions are aligned with our Agricultural Disaster Risk Management Programme,” he said.

The minister was speaking at a media briefing at the Hope Gardens headquarters of the ministry on January 27.

A meeting of the ministry's revamped Disaster Risk Management and Mitigation Committee, which included representatives from the Ministry, Water Resources Authority, Meteorological Service of Jamaica and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, has been held in preparation for drought and other challenges.

“They are to now implement the climate-smart framework and strategy plan, which was developed for the sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Green has informed that procurement for the distribution of 2,000 ¼ acre irrigation kits, valued at $125 million, was in its final stages. The ministry said the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will begin distribution of these kits by early February, which will provide irrigation water to 500 acres of land.

“We anticipate that farmers will continue to add and expand the capacity of these systems,” he noted.