Green commends Fresh & Direct Ltd for $50-million investment in agriculture

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, has commended Fresh & Direct Limited for its investment of $50 million in the first phase of its project to plant Irish potatoes as he called on more private sector companies to invest in agriculture.

Under this project, the ministry said the company will be engaging small farmers to work on the land that has been secured, provide them with inputs, a set market at a set price as well as help them with distribution of the Irish potatoes.

“That sort of model really helps in terms of the structure in agriculture and can ensure that the farmers get a solid set of returns,” Green said.

The agriculture minister made these comments during a tour of Irish potato farms in New Pen, St Mary yesterday along with Member of Parliament for Western St Mary, Robert Montague, and technical representatives from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

According to the ministry, 49 farmers from St Mary have benefited from assistance under its $1.6-billlion Production Incentive Programme. To date, some 650 of the 1,200 hectares targeted under the programme are under production of Irish potatoes islandwide, the ministry said.

Green added that the company will be looking at storage and storage capacity with the construction of a facility, stating that it's a critical part that the private sector can play in moving the agricultural sector forward to avoid periods of gluts and shortages.

Fresh & Direct is a marketing and sales company for local and imported produce that has been in operation for 10 years.