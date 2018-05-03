Green condemns murder of Westmoreland children

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green, says he is deeply saddened by the “tragic” loss of the two children who were killed in separate gun attacks in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Tuesday.



The minister in a release this morning said that a team of first responders from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) have conducted an assessment and counselling support with the assistance of other State agencies.



“This represents a level of barbarism and evil that must never be tolerated or normalised. For the lives of two innocent children, one aged two and one ten, to be ended speaks volumes for the lack of value that is placed on life and on our children,” he said.



Green added that with the beginning of Child Month only yesterday, communities are to form protective networks around our children.



“There should be no safe haven for persons who murder our children, they must be hunted and brought to justice and I encourage any person who has any information about the killings to share with the police. I view those who have details of what transpired and who fail to share it equally as culpable in the death of these children. Our children have a right to freedom and life.



“As adults it is our duty to protect them and affirm our children with a commitment to peace and ending violence across our country. Our children deserve to feel safe. On behalf of the Ministry of Education; we express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and we will provide support in any way possible,” reiterated the minister.



Meanwhile, CEO of CPFSA, Rosalee Gage-Grey also condemned the killing of the children and advised that the agency will continue its support to the affected families.



“Our team will continue its interventions in the communities. It is a very sad day for us, those two children both had a promising future ahead of them and we must use this period to reflect on

the harm we are causing to the friends and families who will have to undergo grieve counseling sessions for months and even years to come, she said.



Gage-Grey added that the management and staff of the agency send condolences to the family and friends of the children.