Green plans to introduce specialty cheese production training
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB) has been tasked with engaging more young people in the production of specialty cheeses.
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, issued the challenge to the board as a means of ramping up dairy production.
“I want a solid programme to train those who are interested in producing this cheese. The industry is in high demand, especially in the tourism industry,” Green told the board at a recent meeting.
Making reference to artisan cheesemaker, Outland Hurders Creamery and Farmstead from Manchester, which is run by a group of young people, Green said the company has been lobbying for support for more youth to get involved in a similar business because of the high demand for the products.
The minister urged the JDDB to engage The Heart Trust/NSTA Ebony Park in Clarendon, College of Agriculture, Science and Education in Portland and other educational institutions to craft a programme to teach those interested in the fundamentals of specialty cheese production.
“We need to get a cohort of young people to train and to give them some equipment and send them out,” he said.
Meanwhile, acting chief executive officer of the JDDB, Everton Parkes said, the JDDB will be embarking on a project to secure mobile milk machines and communal milk sheds as well as provide livestock farmers with silage as part of efforts to increase the country's milk production.
