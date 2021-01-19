Green to work with agencies to eliminate illicit importation of chicken parts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says he will be working closely with several agencies to bring to an end to any illicit importation of chicken parts.

They include the Jamaica Customs Agency, the Veterinary Services Division of the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry and the United States Department of Agriculture.

“The ministry does not give permits for people to import leg quarters or mixed parts. The ministry only provides permits in relation to chicken neck, chicken back, and feet. Over the years, we have also done minor things in relation to nuggets, but we do not allow mixed parts or quarters,” he said.

Green was addressing a meeting with major poultry producers: Jamaica Broilers and Caribbean Broilers Group yesterday, at the ministry's offices at Hope Gardens, as part of ongoing consultations regarding the importation of chicken parts.

“Sufficient safeguards are being put in place for the local industry to ensure stronger and more consistent monitoring and management of the importation process to reduce the entry of mixed parts and chicken leg quarters,” Green said.

The minister will next convene a meeting with the Jamaica Customs Agency on the issue before the end of the month.