Green to work with agencies to eliminate illicit importation of chicken parts
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says he will be working closely with several agencies to bring to an end to any illicit importation of chicken parts.
They include the Jamaica Customs Agency, the Veterinary Services Division of the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry and the United States Department of Agriculture.
“The ministry does not give permits for people to import leg quarters or mixed parts. The ministry only provides permits in relation to chicken neck, chicken back, and feet. Over the years, we have also done minor things in relation to nuggets, but we do not allow mixed parts or quarters,” he said.
Green was addressing a meeting with major poultry producers: Jamaica Broilers and Caribbean Broilers Group yesterday, at the ministry's offices at Hope Gardens, as part of ongoing consultations regarding the importation of chicken parts.
“Sufficient safeguards are being put in place for the local industry to ensure stronger and more consistent monitoring and management of the importation process to reduce the entry of mixed parts and chicken leg quarters,” Green said.
The minister will next convene a meeting with the Jamaica Customs Agency on the issue before the end of the month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy