Green urges acceleration in implementation of trade facilitation processes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, is urging stakeholders in the country's trade facilitation programme to speed up its implementation.
The minister was addressing participants at an engagement forum held at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service yesterday.
The forum, which primarily targeted the private sector, was conducted by the Technical Committee on Business Process Reform, a subcommittee of the Trade Facilitation Task Force.
Acknowledging the work of the Trade Facilitation Task Force, Green said that 2020 had to be the year for increased action, as the programme seeks to implement processes to modernise trade procedures.
Under Article 23.2 of the World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement, Jamaica, like other members, is seeking to enhance its trade facilitation mechanisms, the ministry said.
The ministry noted that Jamaica currently has 22 agencies, each with its own legislation, acting at our borders, which results in significant duplication.
Initiatives such as the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), creation of a trade information portal, and introduction of electronic permits help create a paperless environment for the inspection and release of goods.
The ministry said the development of an electronic single window for trade is aimed at reforming the processes by making them more efficient, transparent and less costly.
