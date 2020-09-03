Green votes with his green donkey

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Salomon 'Peng' Green from Warsop District in the South Trelawny constituency says he brought out his donkey for a shower today because it doesn't like to bathe.

"A PD 35 we a vote enuh! A 20 year wi a go strong enuh! Because Sour Bwoy (donkey) nuh love bade because him fraid a water, mi carry him fi tek a shower today in a di rain. Two a wi a go vote right yah now," exclaimed Green.

Onome Sido