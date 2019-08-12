Green welcomes mapping of Jamaica's cultural, creative industries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says the Mapping of Cultural and Creative Industries in Jamaica will increase the awareness of the island's resources and give an accurate valuation of the industries.

In a release today welcoming the project, Green noted that is part of a much bigger mission and vision, which ties into the ministry's aim to inform a wider range of planning decisions, while building networks and stronger collaborations across cultural and creative groups and activities in Jamaica.

“The Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) are among the most rapidly growing sectors around the world, and Jamaica is unique and fully respected in the global cultural and creative spaces. This influences our income generation, job creation and export earnings. But, the industries have the potential to generate wealth beyond borders; wealth that does not only mean economic benefits, but wealth in inclusiveness and camaraderie of our people as well,” he said.

Green was speaking last Thursday at the signing of the Operational Alliance agreement for the mapping of the Cultural and Creative Industries in Jamaica, a project being implemented by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), an agency of the ministry in partnership with the British Council.

Green stated that the country's Cultural and Creative Industries need full support of policies, more data and stronger indicators on their role for the development of Jamaica.

“Our government, through our various agencies and ministries has taken deliberate and strategic steps to recognise the Creative Industry and its potential to create wealth and grow the economy,” Green added.

This mapping of CCIs will provide a guide for the needs of MSMEs within the industries, investments readiness of MSMEs and available investment opportunities, along with the main challenges and opportunities for businesses in the CCIs. It will provide recommendations of next steps for the JBDC in how to support the development of the CCIs.

The CCI mapping in Jamaica is the latest initiative in the minister's exclusive work agenda, where he committed to supporting Creatives, young business owners, and prioritising micro, small and medium enterprises by creating, forwarding and supporting developmental projects.