Greenwich Town man held with firearm
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say they have arrested a man after a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were discovered in his possession on East Street in Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 yesterday.
According to the police, Jamaica Defence Force officers were on patrol in the area about 11:30 pm when the man was observed acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
The man was accosted, searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband. He was arrested, however, the police are withholding his identity pending further investigations.
