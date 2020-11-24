Greg Barclay elected as independent ICC chair
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Greg Barclay has been elected as the new independent chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
He succeeds Shashank Manohar who stepped down earlier this year.
Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012 and is currently NZC's representative on the board of the International Cricket Council. He will step down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.
He was a director of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.
Commenting on his appointment, Barclay said: "It is an honour to be elected as the chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth.”
"I look forward to working in partnership with our members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC members to create a sustainable future for our sport.
"I'd like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy