Greg Christie appointed executive director of the Integrity Commission
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Contractor General Greg Christie is to take over as the executive director of Jamaica's anti-corruption agency, the Integrity Commission
In a release issued a short while ago the commission said Christie will assume the position of executive director on May 18.
“He will bring to the commission his vast experience in the public as well as the private sector,” said the release, noting that Christie is now the Director of the Integrity Commission of the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Christie is an attorney-at-law. He also holds a certificate in business studies and has held executive and senior management positions with Kaiser Aluminium and Chemical Corporation.
He will replace Colonel Daniel Pryce who has served as interim executive director since the Commission was established almost two years ago.
The Commission did not say if Pryce will continue to play a role in its operation.
