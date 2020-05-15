Grenada COVID-19 cases climb to 22 after eight-year-old tests positive

GRENADA — Grenada's Health Minister, Nicholas Steele, Friday confirmed that an eight-year-old girl had become the latest positive case of the COVID-19 in Grenada and urged nationals to continue adopting measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Steele said the unidentified child is asymptomatic and belongs to a household where one person had previously tested positive.

“I announce that Grenada has now recorded its 22nd laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. Our latest case is an eight-year-old family member of one of the positive workplace cluster cases,” Steele said as he updated the nation on Friday about the pandemic in Grenada. The young girl is now the sixth person to be linked to the workplace cluster.

“This is our youngest case so far, and, for now, she is considered an asymptomatic carrier, which means she is displaying no symptoms, but she can still transmit the disease. Thankfully, her family has been in quarantine for the last two weeks, since their relative was diagnosed,” he said.

Stressing the need for the public to comply with the health protocols aimed at containing COVID-19, Steele said that the virus which has infected millions worldwide and cause the death of thousands, shows that it respects no one.

“It affects the young and the elderly; the black, white and brown. It has no regard for where you live. No one is immune, and we are all affected differently,” he said.

“For this reason, we must maintain vigilance at all times. The stakes are just too high, too costly and too deadly. Our health care professionals continue to spare no effort in ensuring that every case is ultimately medically cleared of this deadly disease and so far, their efforts have proved successful,” he added.