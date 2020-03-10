Grenada Prime Minister among regional leaders seeking to resolve Guyana impasse
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says that he will part of the team of regional prime ministers who will be accompanying the chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Motley on a visit to Guyana, the purpose of which is to resolve the current crisis from last week's election.
“I am one of those asked to lead a delegation of leaders to Guyana tomorrow (Wednesday) to attempt to bring some semblance of peace and order to Guyana and this particular time,” he said while reminding reporters in 1997 he was part of the similar undertaking while he was chairman of Caricom.
'We had a similar situation in Guyana where the result of the election was accepted by the opposition and there was upheaval in the country at the time and I had to go in there and try to bring peace and we were able to resolve the issue as CARICOM,” he recalled.
The other Prime Ministers are Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica.
“Three of us considered three of the oldest serving leaders in the region, so we been asked to join the Chairman of Caricom on that mission to Guyana.
Guyana held elections on March 2 to vote for a 65-member National Assembly.
Before the official results were out, both of the major parties claimed a victory, but the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) announced results in which the incumbent president, David Granger, received a narrow win.
The ongoing controversy surrounds a declaration of “unverified” results for the elections in Region 4.
