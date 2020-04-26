Grenada identifies imported asymptomatic COVID-19 patient one month after airport closure
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— Grenada's Health Minister Nicholas Steele says that almost one month after shutting down the Maurice Bishop International Airport to commercial passenger traffic, the ministry has confirmed that one of three people who tested positive for COVID-19, is an asymptomatic carrier who, according to World Health Organization (WHO), guidelines must be classified as an imported case.
According to the WHO, an imported case is when a person travels to another country with the infection and is tested with a positive result in that country.
As of Saturday, the number of persons to test positive for the virus in Grenada, is 18, since the first case was confirmed and publicly disclosed on March 22, however only 17 are on island, as one person returned to the United Kingdom without medical permission.
Speaking during a news conference on Saturday, Steele said that so far, seven patients have now been medically cleared and classified as recovered while seven others are active.
The three new cases are described as stabilized with mild or no symptoms.
The asymptomatic import patient is a 50-year-old female who came from one of the international hotspots or epicentres with the virus.
“She is an import-related case, and, is what is known as an asymptomatic carrier. She has displayed no symptoms, to date,” said Steele who explained that the individual had remained in quarantine for the required period of 14 days but decided to be tested to confirm her medical status because of the location from which she travelled.
The other two new individuals are males; ages 62 and 59 and they were found through contact tracing in the workplace of one person who tested positive – which is a possible community transmission as he has had no recent travel history and was not associated with any of the already confirmed cases.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy