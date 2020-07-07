Grenada lifts curfew, but implements new conditions

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada today announced the lifting of the curfew that had been put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), even as it said that citizens will have to comply with updated emergency powers regulations regarding congregation and the free movement of people.

The updated regulation provides for the free movement of citizens from 11:59 pm (local time) on July 14, as part of the weekly strategy implemented by the government since the island declared a state of emergency in March.

In April, Parliament approved for the state of emergency to be extended for no more than six months.

Despite the lifting of the curfew, the regulation states that only businesses that are approved to operate will be allowed to open and all everybody, once in the public must practice the physical distancing protocol and wear a mask or other face covering.

“Every person shall, whenever he is outside of his place of residence – (a) wear a mask or suitable covering over his nose and mouth, and (b) at all times as far as practicable distance himself at least six feet from any other person,” said the regulation which outlines that the only exemption from physical distancing and mask-wearing protocol are cases of medical emergency.

With regard to social activities, only groups of 20 are allowed for social events but groups of 50 are permitted for weddings and funerals.

“No person shall host or attend– (a) any social activity of any description hosting more than 20 persons; or (b) a funeral hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant and essential mortuary staff; or (c) a wedding hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant, the bride and the groom,” according to the regulation.

With regard to international travel, the regulations state that except with the prior written permission of the Airports Authority, all airports including private airports and fixed-base operations shall be closed to incoming international flights carrying any passenger.

“All seaports shall be closed to regional and international seafaring and private boating; and no person shall be permitted to enter and disembark for any reason, including transiting through the State of Grenada, except with the permission of the Airports Authority and the Ministry of Health,” the regulation added.