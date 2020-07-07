Grenada lifts curfew, but implements new conditions
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada today announced the lifting of the curfew that had been put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), even as it said that citizens will have to comply with updated emergency powers regulations regarding congregation and the free movement of people.
The updated regulation provides for the free movement of citizens from 11:59 pm (local time) on July 14, as part of the weekly strategy implemented by the government since the island declared a state of emergency in March.
In April, Parliament approved for the state of emergency to be extended for no more than six months.
Despite the lifting of the curfew, the regulation states that only businesses that are approved to operate will be allowed to open and all everybody, once in the public must practice the physical distancing protocol and wear a mask or other face covering.
“Every person shall, whenever he is outside of his place of residence – (a) wear a mask or suitable covering over his nose and mouth, and (b) at all times as far as practicable distance himself at least six feet from any other person,” said the regulation which outlines that the only exemption from physical distancing and mask-wearing protocol are cases of medical emergency.
With regard to social activities, only groups of 20 are allowed for social events but groups of 50 are permitted for weddings and funerals.
“No person shall host or attend– (a) any social activity of any description hosting more than 20 persons; or (b) a funeral hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant and essential mortuary staff; or (c) a wedding hosting more than 50 persons in addition to the officiant, the bride and the groom,” according to the regulation.
With regard to international travel, the regulations state that except with the prior written permission of the Airports Authority, all airports including private airports and fixed-base operations shall be closed to incoming international flights carrying any passenger.
“All seaports shall be closed to regional and international seafaring and private boating; and no person shall be permitted to enter and disembark for any reason, including transiting through the State of Grenada, except with the permission of the Airports Authority and the Ministry of Health,” the regulation added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy