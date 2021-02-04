Grenada scheduled to receive 45,600 COVID-19 vaccines

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada is scheduled to receive 45,600 COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX facility and delivery is estimated to begin later this month under the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing Procedure (WHO EUL).

The WHO EUL is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics with the ultimate aim of expediting the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency.

According to the interim distribution forecast within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), St Vincent and the Grenadines is also scheduled to receive 45,600; Antigua and Barbuda — 40,800; Dominica — 28,800; St Kitts and Nevis — 21,600 and St Lucia — 74,400.

Countries in the region that are British Overseas Territories are scheduled to receive vaccines from the British.

The forecast document said that on average, 3.3 per cent of the total population of the 145 participants territories are receiving doses from at least one manufacturer.

“This is in line with the Facility target to reach at least three per cent population coverage in all countries in the first half of the year, enough to protect the most vulnerable groups such as health care workers,” said the document.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele said that Grenada has already agreed to its priority list.

“They are essential workers and people who meet the prerequisite to be categorised as risk high through age or existing pre-conditions,” he said.

The date for the vaccine arrival is not yet public but once they are on the island the public will be made aware of the date set to commence inoculating those in the priority list. Police officers, nurses, doctors are on the priority list.

Annually, Grenada and PAHO member states observe Vaccination Week in the Americas during the month of April and this year it will be observed from April 24 to 30.

Vaccination Week is used to promote the use of vaccinations to protect against diseases for which a vaccine is available.

Grenada will be receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, licensed to Serum Institute of India under an advance purchase agreement.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has said that there will be no law to force persons to take the COVID-19 vaccine.