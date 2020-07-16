Grenada to reduce airline ticket taxes
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has disclosed that Grenada will soon be reducing taxes on airline tickets as part of measures aimed at encouraging intra-regional travel within Caricom.
He said that this is being done as the Government implements various strategies to encourage travel within the region.
Speaking on the pending liquidation of regional carrier LIAT, Dr Mitchell said that there are other airlines which will be filling the void left by LIAT which suspended its service in April after most regional states shut down airports as part of measures aimed at containing COVID-19.
LIAT, which has served the region for more than 40 years, had been experiencing financial challenges before the onset of COVID-19, and the closure of the airports around the region placed the airline in a more difficult position.
Most airports in the region reopened as of July 1 for commercial passengers, but there has been little or no regional commercial air traffic as only a few airlines are offering services.
The Eastern Caribbean is significantly affected by the non-availability of LIAT.
“There are a combination of opportunities that will be available to ensure that we not just replace what LIAT was bringing, but have expanded opportunities,” the prime minister said.
“We expect that with the additional transport to the individual countries in the region, and the reduction of taxes and airport fees, in general, we will see further development of inter-island travel.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy