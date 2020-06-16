Grenada to reopen airport July 1
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — The Grenada government said today that it would reopen the Maurice Bishop International Airport on July 1 as the country recovers from the impact of COVID-19 that forced it to shut down its economy and borders over the past three months.
“The date was agreed to at Monday's cabinet meeting; we believe that we have done a significant amount of education with the various stakeholders about the new health protocols and despite the risk, we believe that we are ready to welcome passengers,” said Tourism Minister Clarice Modeste.
Modeste said that the plan right now is to welcome both international and regional travellers.
“We are aware that a number of Grenadians are stuck in foreign lands because of the measures and so we announced the date so that airlines can start offering the service. We are hoping that Grenadians will return home,” she added.
The authorities said that all incoming passengers will be screened and quarantined, some with more restrictions than others.
“Self-quarantine or shorter quarantine periods might be enforced for some, especially returning nationals, while visitors of leisure may be restricted to some places,” the tourism minister said.
Modeste downplayed reports that international airlines had been demanding that government re-commence service at the airport, saying tourism authorities have had mutual discussions with airlines.
“They kept up to date with the decision of the islands, especially the decisions that will be affecting the tourism sector, so now that we have given them a date, they can start the necessary arrangements to start marketing the service,” she said.
Grenada recorded 23 cases of the virus that has killed 432,000 people and infected eight million others worldwide since it was first detected in China last December.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy