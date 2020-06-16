Grenada to reopen airport July 1

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — The Grenada government said today that it would reopen the Maurice Bishop International Airport on July 1 as the country recovers from the impact of COVID-19 that forced it to shut down its economy and borders over the past three months.

“The date was agreed to at Monday's cabinet meeting; we believe that we have done a significant amount of education with the various stakeholders about the new health protocols and despite the risk, we believe that we are ready to welcome passengers,” said Tourism Minister Clarice Modeste.

Modeste said that the plan right now is to welcome both international and regional travellers.

“We are aware that a number of Grenadians are stuck in foreign lands because of the measures and so we announced the date so that airlines can start offering the service. We are hoping that Grenadians will return home,” she added.

The authorities said that all incoming passengers will be screened and quarantined, some with more restrictions than others.

“Self-quarantine or shorter quarantine periods might be enforced for some, especially returning nationals, while visitors of leisure may be restricted to some places,” the tourism minister said.

Modeste downplayed reports that international airlines had been demanding that government re-commence service at the airport, saying tourism authorities have had mutual discussions with airlines.

“They kept up to date with the decision of the islands, especially the decisions that will be affecting the tourism sector, so now that we have given them a date, they can start the necessary arrangements to start marketing the service,” she said.

Grenada recorded 23 cases of the virus that has killed 432,000 people and infected eight million others worldwide since it was first detected in China last December.