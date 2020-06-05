Grenadians urged to wear masks as country gears up for second wave of COVID-19

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— Health Minister Nicholas Steele Friday urged Grenadians to be prepared for the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19), urging citizens to comply with the public health regulations that require them to wear masks.

“We have achieved a significant milestone, in that three of our remaining four active COVID-19 cases are now medically cleared, which means that Grenada is now down to one active case of COVID-19,” he told a news conference.

Grenada has recorded 23 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The last person who tested positive was one of the 45 cruise ship workers who were repatriated here last Sunday.

Steele, who gave credit to the dedicated health professionals for the island's status, said that the battle against the virus, which has killed more than 390,000 people and infected more than 6.6 million others worldwide, has not yet been won.

“We cannot drop our guards. We have seen from world examples how unpredictable this disease is, and how, just when it's believed to be under control, it can resurface and again pose significant challenges for health systems,” he said, warning citizens to be prepared for the second wave of the pandemic.