'Grimmy' charged with shop breaking, larceny, burglary
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A man has been charged with shop breaking, larceny and burglary after police investigations linked him to two incidents in which over $200,000 worth in items were stolen in Lacovia, St Elizabeth.
He has been identified as 26-year-old Dameko Sinclare, otherwise called ‘Grimmy’, a chef of Grange Hill, Westmoreland.
The first incident took place about 5:00 pm on Monday, October 26. The police said the complainant securely locked up his business place and left. He was then alerted about a break-in at the business place. Following investigations, the complainant realised that the front grille had been cut and several items with an estimated value of $102,440 had been stolen, the police said.
The following day, about 3:15 am, a woman returned home to find that her grille and door were open. The police said she made checks and found that several items valued approximately $100,000 were missing.
Sinclare was picked up later on Tuesday, October 27 and charged the following day.
He is scheduled to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court on Monday, November 2.
