'Grounation 2020' honours Chinese Jamaicans' contribution to Reggae music

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Music Museum (JMM) will present its 9th annual Grounation series themed “Blackhead Chineyman: The Chinese Jamaicans' Contribution to Jamaican Popular Music” on February 9, 16, 23 and March 1 at 10 East Street, downtown Kingston.

Over the four weeks, there will be discussions showcasing the contribution of Chinese Jamaicans to the development of the nation's popular music and musicians, the museum stated.

According to JMM, panelists and presenters will focus on how the Jamaican Chinese's impact on the island's culture embraced, inspired and promoted the Afro-Jamaican inventiveness that produced an indigenous musical form.

Icons such as Victor and Patricia Chin of VP Records, Leslie Kong of Beverly Studios, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, and the HooKim brothers of Channel One Studios will be honoured, JMM said.