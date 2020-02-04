'Grounation 2020' honours Chinese Jamaicans' contribution to Reggae music
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Music Museum (JMM) will present its 9th annual Grounation series themed “Blackhead Chineyman: The Chinese Jamaicans' Contribution to Jamaican Popular Music” on February 9, 16, 23 and March 1 at 10 East Street, downtown Kingston.
Over the four weeks, there will be discussions showcasing the contribution of Chinese Jamaicans to the development of the nation's popular music and musicians, the museum stated.
According to JMM, panelists and presenters will focus on how the Jamaican Chinese's impact on the island's culture embraced, inspired and promoted the Afro-Jamaican inventiveness that produced an indigenous musical form.
Icons such as Victor and Patricia Chin of VP Records, Leslie Kong of Beverly Studios, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, and the HooKim brothers of Channel One Studios will be honoured, JMM said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy