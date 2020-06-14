Ground broken for Buff Bay Health Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton on Friday broke ground for the construction of the Buff Bay Health Centre, in Portland.

The project, which is financed by the National Health Fund (NHF) at a cost of $200 million, will serve over 25,000 residents.

It will facilitate improved services in areas such dental, antenatal, postnatal, child health, nutrition, curative, family planning and pharmacy.

In his remarks at the ground breaking ceremony, Dr Tufton urged the residents to ensure that they do their regular health checks, as knowing their health status can lessen the effects of several illnesses.

“What we have seen with COVID-19, the people who are most vulnerable, are persons who don't take care of themselves and as a consequence, became a lot more risky to the virus,” Dr Tufton said.

“It reinforces the messaging around prevention, and why a facility like this must be viewed as keeping the community healthy, not just curing the sickness, but to provide ongoing screening,” he added.

Dr Tufton further noted that the culture of “waiting until you are sick” to access health services, must end, as people will have a longer life, with a better approach to their health.

“You must know that the health centre is here, use it even when you are not sick,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for West Portland and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz told JIS News, that once the facility is completed, he will be moving to have other agencies housed on the property.

“It would be good for the community, if they could come to one place and carryout several Government activities,” Vaz said.