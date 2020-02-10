Ground broken for multi-million dollar Port Maria Police Station
ST MARY, Jamaica— Ground was broken on Friday to construct the new Port Maria Police Station in St Mary.
The multi-million four-storey facility will be built by the National Housing Trust (NHT) on land along Main Street in the town, and is slated for completion in 2023.
It will replace the previous station which was damaged by fire several years ago, resulting in police officers assigned to that post having to be housed at several locations.
National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, who was among the officials participating in the ground-breaking ceremony, said the Government is focused on improving the work environment at police stations islandwide.
Senior General Manager for Construction and Development at the NHT, Donald Moore, said the new 28,000 square feet facility will house the operations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's St Mary Divisional Headquarters as well as living quarters and a cell block.
Chairman of the St Mary Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary welcomed the development, noting that “it is a very modern structure that will help to change the landscape of Port Maria”.
He said the new building forms part of the town's transformation, citing other government-led projects underway.
