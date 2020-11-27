Ground broken for new Mount Salem Police Station in St James

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security in partnership with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) today broke ground for the reconstruction of the Mount Salem Police Station in St James.

The ministry said the police station will be reconstructed at a cost of $43 million and is one of two police stations in parish to be constructed under the JSIF's Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang said the renovation of the police station is also one of the initiatives under the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, which seeks to contain crime and promote community development through social intervention initiatives.

"At the onset of the ZOSOs, the Government articulated that the intention was to execute a hold and build operation. This is where the security forces will go into communities to disrupt criminal activities and eradicate gangs. Once a certain level of peace is maintained, we begin the process of community development through the upgrading of infrastructure, health, education and policing," Dr Chang said during the ceremony.

He added that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government is committed to investing in the safety and security of Jamaicans.

Dr Chang pointed out that although Mount Salem is known as a “tough community”, the security forces have been able to lower crime in the area.

“In the last nine months, we have recorded only two homicides compared to the 12 recorded during a similar period last year,” he said.

According to the ministry, the Mount Salem Police Station was initially considered for infrastructural upgrades only. However, the ministry said after a thorough inspection of the station by the relevant authorities, it was deemed irremediable due to deteriorating structures and unhygienic conditions. It noted that the new Mount Salem Police Station will feature an administration block, a guard room, resource room, an exhibit room, armoury area, two interview rooms, three offices, two restrooms, a kitchen area and a parking area.

Head of the European Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Marianne Van Steen emphasised that the safety and security of citizens are important prerequisites to sustainable development.

“So today I am delighted to participate in this ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new police station in Mount Salem that will serve 9,050 residents of this community and surrounding areas.”

“The European Union is very proud of its partnership with the Government of Jamaica. Over the years we have been able to collaborate to deliver tangible support and assets that result in long-lasting benefits for the people of Jamaica in the right range of areas. We hope we have helped to drive change and socio-economic progress. JSIF has been and continues to be particularly gratifying because this is how we feel we can reach people directly,” she added.

The Government through JSIF's Poverty Reduction Programme will provide infrastructural upgrades to five other police stations including the Adelphi Police Station in St James, Four Paths Police Station and Lionel Town Police Station in Clarendon and the Denham Town and Franklyn Town Police stations in Kingston.