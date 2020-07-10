Groundsman charged with raping daughter
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A St Thomas groundsman is to face the Morant Bay Parish Court on Wednesday, July 15 for allegedly raping his now 14-year-old daughter.
The 34-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to protect the child, allegedly raped his daughter when she was seven years old, the police said.
The police said the incident recently came to light, after a report was made to the Morant Bay Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) and an investigation launched, which resulted in the arrest and charge of the man for rape and incest.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy