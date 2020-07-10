Groundsman charged with raping daughter

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A St Thomas groundsman is to face the Morant Bay Parish Court on Wednesday, July 15 for allegedly raping his now 14-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to protect the child, allegedly raped his daughter when she was seven years old, the police said.

The police said the incident recently came to light, after a report was made to the Morant Bay Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) and an investigation launched, which resulted in the arrest and charge of the man for rape and incest.