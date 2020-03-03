Group dedicates year to legacy of Marcus Garvey
NEW YORK, United States (CMC) –The New York-based Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW), says it will be dedicating this year to the life and legacy of Jamaican-born Pan-Africanist and liberation leader Marcus Mosiah Garvey.
IBW president Dr Ron Daniels said Garvey, Jamaica's first national hero, founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA-ACL), “which rapidly developed into the largest mass-based organisation of people of African descent in the history of the US and globally.
“The UNIA-ACL was completed financed by black people,” Dr Daniel said, noting that in 1920 Garvey took “the extraordinary step of convening an International Convention of the Negro People of the World, which attracted more than 2,000 delegates from Africa, the Caribbean, Great Britain, France and the US.
“The convention began with a rally at Madison Square Garden, which drew some 25,000 attendees,” he said.
“In commemoration of the anniversary of this amazing feat and the vision and accomplishments of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, IBW is declaring 2020 'The Year of Marcus Garvey' and urging black organisations in the US and the Pan African World to join us in mounting a year-long educational campaign to teach our people about this remarkable leader and to rekindle a spirit of self-support for Black organisations and institutions in his memory,” Daniels said.
“We intend to utilise the educational campaign as an organising tool leading straight into SOBWC V (State of the Black World Conference V),” he said, adding that SOBWC V is tentatively scheduled for Newark, New Jersey from December 2-6.
