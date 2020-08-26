Group of French-speaking countries suspends Mali after coup
PARIS, France (AP) — Mali has been suspended from a global body of French-speaking countries after a military junta overthrew the West African country's democratically elected president.
The permanent council of the International Organization of Francophonie decided on the suspension after holding an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Mali. The organisation will send a high-level delegation to Mali's capital, Bamako, in the coming days to evaluate the situation, it said in a statement.
It pledged to continue cooperation "that directly benefits the civilian population" and called for the release of deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other officials arrested by the coup leaders on August 18. The Francophonie group also called for the immediate creation of a civilian-run transitional government.
The decision by the French-speaking body follows the suspension of Mali from the 15-nation West African regional bloc ECOWAS. The regional group also shut borders, halted financial flows with the country and threatened further sanctions.
It held unsuccessful talks with the military junta in an attempt to get it to agree to immediately return Mali to civilian rule.
The European Union will also be suspending its security training missions in Mali because the mandate is to work and support legitimate national authorities, according to an EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press on the matter.
The suspension is temporary, he said.
The EU has trained about 18,000 soldiers but says it did not train any of the top officers responsible for the coup.
The EU, however, also announced that it expanded its training mandate to include Niger and Burkina Faso.
