Groups call on political leaders to finalise crime plan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several groups have jointly voiced their frustration at the delay in finalising the country's crime fighting plan.

In an open letter penned to both Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips, the groups said the report was completed and submitted in February and is now awaiting approval from both leaders.

Dear Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition,

We write you this open letter following the agreement amongst ourselves, namely the Jamaica

Council of Churches (JcCC), National Integrity Action (NIA), the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), as well as other civil society representatives on a national consensus for the sustainable reduction of crime and violence in our country.

Further to our fulsome agreement in October 2019, and your respective support and commitment to expediting a national consensus, we were pleased with the progress made in concluding the agreement on the fundamental decisions and tabling the specific recommendations embodied in the document “The National Consensus on Crime – an imperative for Jamaica”. We are also most appreciative of the inputs and affirmations of your respective representatives to the working group.

Given the conclusion and submission of the report and recommendations in February, as well as your acknowledgement of the importance of this consensus in Jamaica's fight against crime, we are perplexed at the apparent inability to confirm a time to meet with us and finalise the agreed actions and recommendations.

While we acknowledge your stated support and intentions, we wish to emphasise that the words themselves are insufficient, and this is a time for action.

We are appreciative of the confirmation from the Leader of the Opposition to meet this coming week, and anticipate that we will have similar confirmation from the Prime Minister in the days to come. We consider these final engagements to be crucial in transforming the stated commitments into action and resulting in consensual sign-off on the recommendations and other imperatives that will deliver a national multi-stakeholder and bi-partisan approach to removing the scourge of crime and violence that has enveloped our nation.