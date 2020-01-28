Guardian Foundation purchases US$9000 equipment for KPH

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Guardian Group Foundation is set to hand over surgical equipment worth over US$9000 to the Kingston Public Hospital this Thursday.

According to the Foundation, the Thompson Self-Retaining Surgical Retractor will be used in open abdominal surgery, particularly by the general surgery and urology departments.

The funds used to purchase the equipment were raised from the 2019 Guardian Group “Keep It Alive 5K” Night Runs, the Foundation said.

Chairman of the Guardian Group Foundation, Gladstone Lewars, is scheduled to give keynote remarks at the presentation ceremony.