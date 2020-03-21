Guardian Life introduces new measures to assist policyholders during COVID-19 outbreak

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Guardian Life Limited says it will be reinstating all policies that have lapsed within the last 12 months, upon completion of a reinstatement form, and waiving service fees until June 30, 2020, as it responds to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Life insurance is of paramount importance at this time. We are also encouraging policyholders who may have lost their jobs or are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19 to kindly make contact with their advisor, the nearest branch or our head office via telephone or e-mail to discuss our flexible options available to keep their protection in place,” Eric Hosin, president of Guardian Life Limited said.

Hosin added: “As financial advisors, we have taken the decision to play our part in protecting the financial security of our policyholders to get us through these unusual and unpredictable circumstances.”

The company added that effective Monday, March 23, the new opening hours at Guardian Life's offices in Kingston, Mandeville, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios will be from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm Mondays to Fridays, while the May Pen office will open Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm and on the last day of the month when it falls on a weekday.

The company noted further that only senior citizens will be attended to between 8:30 am and 9:00 am, and will be given priority during 9:00 am to 1:30 pm.

“We want to ensure our customers and team members have as minimal exposure as possible, so we will be reducing our usual operating hours while giving priority to our senior citizens who fall within the most vulnerable groups of the persons,” Hosin said.

Team members of Guardian Life who are able to work from their homes will do so where possible, the company said.