Guardian Life prepares students of Charlie Smith High for the future

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In response to the increase in demand for computers in school as the learning environment evolves, Guardian Life Limited donated 10 desktops, 10 surge protectors and work stations valued at $1 million to the Charlie Smith High School computer lab earlier this month.

“We want to better equip our young people for a changing world where technology will play a more crucial role in our daily lives. So this donation aims to allow the students to have easy access to computers so they can feel comfortable and confident in how they apply the technology,” said Eric Hosin, president of Guardian Life Limited.

Though school will be out until the next school year, students preparing to sit the 2020 CSEC and CAPE exams will have access to the new equipment..

In expressing appreciation, Anthony Garwood, principal of Charlie Smith High School, said it was a welcomed initiative from Guardian Life.

“Our students will benefit immensely from the use of the computers. Guardian Life saw a need and decided to help. For that, we are truly grateful,” he added.