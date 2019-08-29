Guardsman takes over management of Fort Clarence Beach

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is reporting that effective Sunday September 1, Guardsman Hospitality Limited (GHL) will assume management and operational responsibility of Fort Clarence Beach in St Catherine.

“The divestment option was explored because of unsustainable annual losses at the facility. Additionally, fiscal constraints have limited the UDC's ability to fully implement its development plans for the property,” UDC General Manager, Heather Pinnock, said in a statement today.

The divestment process was managed by PriceWaterhouseCoopers on behalf of the UDC, with the GHL emerging the successful bidder in keeping with the requirements, the statement said, adding that the property remains in the ownership of the UDC.

UDC said that Guardsman has been granted a 25-year lease on the basis of a development plan which proposes the upgrading of the beach park to enhance visitor experience.

Guests can expect improvements which will include enhanced site infrastructure, upgrades to restrooms and changing facilities, the restaurant and bar as well as new land and sea based activities. GHL will also be responsible for maintaining the Beach, including addressing the influx of sargassum seaweed impacting Jamaica's south coast, the UDC statement said.