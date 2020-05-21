Guatemala blasts Trump over virus-infected migrant deportations
GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AFP) — Guatemala blasted US President Donald Trump on Thursday over US deportations of migrants infected with coronavirus.
President Alejandro Giammattei said the deportations had saturated quarantine centers in Guatemala and heaped pressure on the Central American country's weak health system.
"Guatemala is an ally to the United States, the United States is not an ally to Guatemala," he told the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based international affairs think tank.
"We understand that the United States wants to deport people, we understand that, but what we don't understand is that they send us contaminated flights."
Among Guatemala's 2,000 coronavirus cases, authorities say 100 were migrants deported from the US.
"It's fine that they send us the deportees, they're our problem, for sure, but also the United States' problem. So we should share the problem, we need to be fair," said Giammattei, 64, a doctor by profession.
He also hit out at the failure of the United States to send Guatemala medical supplies.
"We see how the United States has helped other countries, including with ventilators, we've not even had a cob of corn," Giammattei complained.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy