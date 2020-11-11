Guest house manager who discharged weapon after woman dissed him, charged
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch are reporting that they have charged a second suspect in relation to a gun-related incident in Ramble Hill, Bogue on October 22.
He is 32-year-old Andrew Simpson, a guest house manager of Bogue Heights Boulevard.
Reports are that about 5:00 am, Simpson and another man were at a shop. Simpson allegedly offered a woman a drink and became angry when she refused, reportedly claiming that the woman was being disrespectful. It is alleged that he then pulled a firearm from the other man's waistband, pointed it in the air, and discharged several rounds. The woman reportedly fled in fear and reported the matter to the police.
Simpson surrendered himself to the police on November 4, accompanied by his lawyer. He was pointed out during an identification parade and subsequently charged on Monday with the offences of assault at common law, discharge of firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Another man, 53-year-old Robert Fowler, a painter of Blue Lagoon Place, Bogue Village, was previously arrested at his home on October 25 and charged with similar offences in relation to the incident.
Simpson's court date is being finalised.
