Guidance counsellor wanted by Westmoreland police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A guidance counsellor of a Clarendon address has been listed as wanted by the police in a rape case.

The police said the school official is wanted for two counts of rape of a minor committed in March and June 2020 in Little London, Westmoreland.

He is being asked to turn himself in to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigation Branch or any police station immediately.

Details of the accused have been shared on the Jamaica Constabulary's social media pages.

The police reminded citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.