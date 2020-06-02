Guidance counsellors to help with student assessments

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Through the use of guidance counsellors, students who need additional help will be assessed in September after school resumes.

These include students with weaknesses and behavioural challenges, minister with responsibility for education Karl Samuda told the House of Representatives this afternoon.

“A guidance counsellor is arguably one of the most important professionals in the education system,” Samuda said.

“A child who has challenges... lack of concentration, is disruptive, all those things, can be freed to engage in a syllabus, a curriculum, that will assist them to go forward.

“All the children will be evaluated… the process of evaluation is being intensified for those children who will be going into high school, and those genuinely in need of assessment,” he said.

Regarding Primary Exit Profile (PEP) students, Samuda said they will have orientation in the last two weeks of August, to better prepare them for high school.

Meanwhile, he said students from the public school system will also be re-engaged in private schools to support these schools which have been struggling financially.

“We have already worked out a cost per child which will be paid for by the Government of Jamaica,” Samuda said.