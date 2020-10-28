Guilty verdict for men involved in huge ammo seizure
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – A guilty verdict has been handed down in the trial of two men who were arrested five years ago in Manchester in connection with the seizure of over 2,000 rounds of ammunition.
They are Carrim Myers, a taxi operator of Bethsalem district, St Elizabeth, and Beris Rattray, a farmer of Cedar Spring district, also in St Elizabeth.
The men were arrested by the Narcotics Police on March 2, 2015, during an anti-narcotics operation along the Grove Place main road in Manchester. The police team reportedly signalled the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer motor car to stop. The driver complied and during a search of the vehicle, they found 2,050 assorted rounds of ammunition. The men were taken into custody and the ammunition seized. They were interviewed and subsequently charged with illegal possession of ammunition.
The trial of the two men in the Manchester Circuit Court concluded with a guilty verdict on Monday, October 26.
They are to be sentenced on Friday.
