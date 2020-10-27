Guitarist Dalton Browne in need of blood
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Guitarist Dalton Browne is recovering in a Kingston hospital after suffering a heart attack last weekend.
Browne, a member of the 12 Tribes of Israel, is longtime musical director for Freddie McGregor's band. His brother, Cleveland Browne told OBSERVER ONLINE that Dalton is expected to undergo quadruple heart bypass surgery this weekend and needs donations of blood in preparation for the procedure.
He said donations can be made preferably at the Blood Bank at the University Hospital of the West Indies where the procedure is scheduled to take place.
Dalton Browne, 64, is the second of five Browne brothers, all of whom are musicians. Glen (bass), Noel (keyboards), Cleveland (keyboards) and guitarist Danny are his siblings.
They were once known as The Browne Bunch which formed in the early 1970's.
Howard Campbell
