Gun, ammo seized in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized in Ban Lane, Paradise in Norwood, St James on Thursday, October 22.

The police said no one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Between the hours of 2:50 pm and 3:40 pm, a team of officers conducted an operation in the parish where an unoccupied house was searched, the police said.

During the search, the Gunsmoke Enterprise M15 rifle and fifteen rounds of ammunition, a mixture of 5.56 and .223, were found buried in the ground at the rear of the premises wrapped in a clear plastic bag.